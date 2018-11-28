UMKC falls on the road to South Dakota State

UMKC guard Xavier Bishop led the Roos with 11 points, but UMKC fell to their former Summit League opponent South Dakota State 75-47.
Behind Mike Daum’s 26 points and 18 rebounds, South Dakota State never trailed in the game. The Jackrabbits ran their longest active NCAA Division I home winning streak to 24 consecutive games.
“Daum is one of the best players in the country, hands down! He was great for SDSU tonight,” UMKC coach Kevin Richardson said after the game. “It was a total team effort by the Jackrabbits.”
UMKC, 1-7, had two other players, Brandon McKissic and Rob Whitfield, each score in double figures with 10 points each.
The Roos next travel to Purdue-Fort Wayne on Saturday for a 1 p.m. game.
