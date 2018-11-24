UMKC picks up first hoops win of the season

A second game at at home finally did the trick for the UMKC Kangaroos.
UMKC picked up its first win of the season on Saturday with a 94-58 victory over Avila at Municipal Auditorium.
The Kangaroos are 1-6, while Avila fell to 0-6.
Once again Xavier Bishop led the way for UMKC. He finished with 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting against Avila. Rob Whitfiled made 5 of 7 three-pointers for all 15 of his points. Five Kangaroos finished in double-figures in scoring, and UMKC out-rebounded Avila 45-25.
Avila’s Brandon Phillips had 17 points and seven rebounds.
UMKC has had a rough start to the season, losing road games at the the likes of UConn and Iowa. UMKC also lost its first home game, 66-63 to Drake on Wednesday night.
The Kangaroos will next play at South Dakota State on Wednesday. The Jackrabbits are 5-2 and coming off a 78-65 victory over Colorado State.
