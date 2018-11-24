Xavier Bishop (with ball) is averaging 17.7 points per game for UMKC, which now has a game in the win column.
UMKC picks up first hoops win of the season

November 24, 2018 06:32 PM

A second game at at home finally did the trick for the UMKC Kangaroos.

UMKC picked up its first win of the season on Saturday with a 94-58 victory over Avila at Municipal Auditorium.

The Kangaroos are 1-6, while Avila fell to 0-6.

Once again Xavier Bishop led the way for UMKC. He finished with 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting against Avila. Rob Whitfiled made 5 of 7 three-pointers for all 15 of his points. Five Kangaroos finished in double-figures in scoring, and UMKC out-rebounded Avila 45-25.

Avila’s Brandon Phillips had 17 points and seven rebounds.

UMKC has had a rough start to the season, losing road games at the the likes of UConn and Iowa. UMKC also lost its first home game, 66-63 to Drake on Wednesday night.

The Kangaroos will next play at South Dakota State on Wednesday. The Jackrabbits are 5-2 and coming off a 78-65 victory over Colorado State.

