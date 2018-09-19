Valet parking and bar service awaits ... at UMKC men’s basketball games

Valet service awaits at the club, the high-end restaurant … and UMKC men’s basketball games this season.
The low-major Division I program is going high end on the amenities for games on campus, bringing back bar service and hors d’oeuvres and adding valet parking, which will be available to all fans for a fee or complimentary for fans who purchase courtside seats.
College and pro teams have been looking for ways to improve fan experiences at their events, specifically ones they can’t get at home. Having someone park your car would be on that list.
Price for a courtside season ticket, which includes pregame hospitality: $800. The general-admission season ticket is $99.
UMKC will play eight of its 13 home games on campus at Swinney Recreation Center after spending the last few seasons at Municipal Auditorium. The home opener is Nov. 21 against Drake at Municipal. The first game at Swinney is Jan. 5 vs. Chicago State. All UMKC home games after that will be played on campus, according to the school.
The season opener matches the Kangaroos against Loyola Chicago, which appeared in the Final Four last season, on Nov. 6 in Chicago.
