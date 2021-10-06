Missouri Tigers cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. tears knee ligament, out indefinitely

Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr., right, scores a touchdown in front of Missouri defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr., left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) AP

Missouri football cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. tore his ACL in practice Tuesday and is out indefinitely, the team announced Wednesday.

The sophomore appeared in four of five games for the Tigers this season. He had 13 combined tackles (10 solo) and two pass breakups.

“Ennis is a tremendous competitor,” head coach Eliah Drinkwitz said in the release. “It’s an unfortunate part of the game. We have a great sports medicine staff to manage his rehabilitation and our team will support him every step of the way.”

Rakestraw played in all 10 games for Mizzou in 2020, recording 24 combined tackles and six pass breakups.

Drinkwitz announced Tuesday that he had gotten rid of the depth chart and everyone would have to compete for starting and primary backup jobs, so it remains unclear who might take Rakestraw’s workload.