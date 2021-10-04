Former Mizzou Tigers wrestler J’den Cox wins bronze at World Championships

Former Missouri Tigers wrestler J’den Cox, who won bronze at the 2016 Summer Olympics, also won bronze Monday at the World Championships. File photo

Former Missouri Tigers wrestler J’den Cox won a bronze medal Monday at the World Wrestling Championships in Oslo, Norway.

Cox earned victories over Italy’s Simone Iannattoni in the round of 16 and Canada’s Jeremy Poirer in the quarterfinals, but lost to Iran’s Kamran Ghasempour in the semifinals. Cox then faced Ukraine’s Andrii Vlasov with the 92-kilogram bronze at stake and won in dominant fashion, 11-0.

The Columbia, Missouri, native won a bronze medal in the 86-kilogram weight class in the 2016 Olympics and also took the world title at 92 kilograms in 2018 and 2019. He had his eyes set on competing in Tokyo for the 2020 games, but said there was a miscommunication with his trainer on the weigh-in time for trials that caused him to weigh in slightly above the limit. He petitioned against the decision, but was unsuccessful.

During his time at Missouri from 2013-17, Cox became the first Tigers wrestler to secure three NCAA titles. He was also named an All-American in each of his four years as a Tiger.