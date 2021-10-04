Kickoff time, TV network announced for Missouri Tigers football game vs. Texas A&M

Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett, center, runs past Tennessee’s Grant Frerking, right, and Aaron Beasley, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) AP

The Missouri Tigers’ football game against Texas A&M on Oct. 16 will kick off at 11 a.m. in Columbia and air on the SEC Network, the programs announced Monday.

The two teams haven’t played each other since a 2014 matchup in College Station, Texas, which Mizzou won, 34-27.

The Tigers are 2-3 on the season following a 62-24 loss to Tennessee at home. They are back on Faurot Field this Saturday for a 3 p.m. kickoff against North Texas on the SEC Network. The game against the Aggies will mark the Tigers’ third consecutive at home.

Texas A&M has a 3-2 record with consecutive SEC losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State. The Aggies fell out of the AP Top 25 this week for the first time this season after being ranked as high as No. 5 previously. They face No. 1 Alabama this week.

The only other MU game with announced details is the last contest of the regular season against Arkansas, which is set for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff Nov. 26 on CBS.