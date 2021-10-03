Missouri Tigers fire defensive line coach after horrid start to season: reports

The Missouri defensive line prepares for the snap during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Southeast Missouri State Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 59-28. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) AP

Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz has reportedly made a staff change following his team’s 62-24 loss to Tennessee.

Defensive line coach Jethro Franklin was fired Sunday, ending his tenure with the Tigers after just five games, according to the Columbia Missourian’s Emily Leiker, who first reported the move, and other reports. The program has not confirmed the firing.

Through five games this season, the Tigers had one of the worst defenses in college football and the worst rushing defense in the FBS, allowing 300.8 yards per game. Against Tennessee, they allowed 677 yards of offense, 453 of which came on the ground.

Franklin joined the coaching staff in January. He replaced Brick Haley, who was fired following the 2020 season. Franklin previously spent time in the NFL with the Raiders and Seahawks.

The defensive line had been a clear issue throughout Mizzou’s 2-3 start this season, with two of the team’s best players on that front, All-SEC honoree Trajan Jeffcoat and Kobie Whiteside, not looking as sharp as they had in previous seasons. Players were often pushed around on the line of scrimmage, leading to a lot of holes in the run defense.