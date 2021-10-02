Mizzou Tigers run defense manages to get even worse in loss to Tennessee

The Associated Press

Through the first four outings this season, Missouri’s defense had allowed 269.2 rushing yards per game — ranking 129th out of 130 FBS teams.

If there was any hope that Mizzou would show improvement in defending the run, throw it out the window. This isn’t getting better anytime soon.

In Saturday’s 62-24 loss to Tennessee at Memorial Stadium, the Tigers allowed 275 rushing yards to the Volunteers in the first half alone, surpassing their season average.

On the afternoon, Tennessee ran for 452 yards and five touchdowns, gaining 7.8 yards per rush.

Tiyon Evans accounted for the bulk of that production. The junior finished with 156 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries.

All three of Evans’ touchdowns came in the first quarter as the Vols jumped out to a 28-3 lead.

He scored from seven yards out as Tennessee went seven plays and 75 yards in 1 minute, 52 seconds.

On the first play of the Volunteers’ third drive, Evans took a handoff at the 8-yard line and easily found a hole. He sprinted past every defender, going 92 yards for the score in 12 seconds.

Then after the Vols returned a Connor Bazelak interception to Mizzou’s 1-yard line, Evans scored on another one-play Tennessee drive.