Missouri Tigers football vs. Tennessee Volunteers: Kickoff time, prediction, TV info

Missouri running back Tyler Badie (1) breaks free from the pile as he rushes for a gain during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) AP

THE DETAILS

Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Faurot Field, Columbia, Missouri

TV: SEC Network

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

The line: Missouri by 2.5

Mizzou injuries: WR Mookie Cooper, DL Darius Robinson, out; WR Barrett Bannister, OL Case Cook, TE Niko Hea, questionable

PREDICTION

The Missouri Tigers are 2-2 and set to face their second SEC foe of the season in Week 5. While the beginning of October might be early to call a game must-win, and maybe even slightly dramatic, the reality is that Mizzou needs four wins to reach a bowl game and only has four games left against teams not currently in the AP Top 25, three of which are at home — and this Saturday is one of them.

At this point, it’s become quite clear that defense isn’t going to get the Tigers over the hump. Through four games, Mizzou is second-worst in the FBS in rushing yards allowed (269.2 per game) and has the worst defensive third down conversion rate of any Power Five team (54.5%).

Until that unit shows dramatic improvement, the offense is going to need to put up big numbers. With that being said, expect Saturday’s game against Tennessee to be a shootout.

It’s worth noting that as of midday Friday, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel — who was Mizzou’s offensive coordinator from 2016-17 — had yet to commit to a starting quarterback. Transfers Joe Milton III and Hendon Hooker have started two games a piece and have both dealt with injuries, most recently with Hooker leaving last week’s game early. Regardless of who takes the first snap though, multiple quarterbacks have seen action in every game for the Volunteers this season and that could again be the case this week.

Another note on the Vols: they’ve had a decent amount of injuries on the offensive line and allow the most sacks per game (3.0) of any team in the SEC.

With more stability at quarterback and the best third down conversion rate in the conference, I think the Tigers’ offense will be slightly sharper and a crowd hyped up for the first SEC home game of the season will put them over the edge, but it’ll be close.

Missouri 38, Tennessee 35