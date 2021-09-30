Missouri Board of Curators signs off on name for indoor football practice facility

A rendering of the new indoor football facility released in May, provided courtesy of University of Missouri Athletics.

The University of Missouri System Board of Curators on Thursday unanimously approved a name for the Tigers’ new indoor football practice facility.

The 86,400 square foot building, set to begin construction later this fall, will be called the Stephens Indoor Facility in recognition of “both cash and in-kind contributions” from MU alumni Brad Stephens and Rachel Cohen Stephens.

Stephens graduated from Mizzou in 1997 with a degree in business administration. He is a founder and portfolio manager of Six Columns Capital, an investment company based in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Cohen Stephens graduated the following year from the journalism school. She serves on the “For All We Call Mizzou” fundraising committee for the journalism school and previously sat on the Jefferson Board of Trustees for two terms along with the Mizzou Alumni Association Board of Directors. She currently works in the marketing industry and is a member of the Board of Directors of Make-A-Wish North Texas.

The Devine Pavilion, which opened in 1998, currently serves as a shared indoor facility between the football, baseball, softball and women’s soccer programs. The space only has a 70 yard practice surface, which MU described as “problematic.”

The new $33.4 million indoor football facility, funded with private donations, features a full-length football field with “appropriate run off distances beyond the end zones and along the sidelines for student-athlete safety,” according to a release from the school when it was approved in May.

“I’m grateful to our Board of Curators and our athletics administration for making our Indoor Practice Facility a reality,” Mizzou coach Eliah Drinkwitz said in May. “This is an important commitment to our program. An indoor space to train and practice is crucial to our player development efforts.”

Stephens Indoor Facility is expected to be completed in December 2022 and will be located adjacent to the South End Zone Complex, which was completed in 2019 for roughly $98 million.