Kickoff time, TV network announced for Missouri Tigers’ homecoming football game

The Missouri Tigers’ homecoming football game Oct. 9 against North Texas will kick off at 3 p.m. and air on the SEC Network, the team announced Monday.

The Mean Green are the last nonconference opponent Mizzou will face in the regular season.

Missouri and North Texas have only played once before, in a 1995 meeting the Tigers won 28-7.

The Tigers are 2-2 and 0-1 in the SEC following a 41-34 overtime loss at Boston College. They are back home this Saturday for an 11 a.m. kickoff against Tennessee on the SEC Network.

North Texas, which is 1-3 with a win over Northwestern State and consecutive losses to SMU, UAB and Louisiana Tech, is on a bye week before playing Mizzou.

The only other MU game with an announced kickoff is the last contest of the regular season against Arkansas, which is set for a 2:30 p.m. start Nov. 26 on CBS.