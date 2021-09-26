Grades from the Missouri Tigers’ loss to Boston College and looking ahead to Tennessee

Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak (8) passes to Tyler Badie (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) AP

The Missouri Tigers suffered their second loss of the season to Boston College in overtime, 41-34, on Saturday.

Here are grades for all three Mizzou units, the best highlight of the game and a look ahead to next weekend’s contest against Tennessee.

PLAY OF THE GAME

With 25 seconds left in the fourth quarter and Boston College up 34-31, Missouri got back on offense and gained 36 yards across a few plays to give kicker Harrison Mevis a chance to tie the game. It was a long field goal try at 56 yards, but the sophomore kicker nailed it in the final seconds of the fourth quarter to allow Mizzou to tie the game to send it to overtime, where they eventually lost.

GRADES

Offense: C+. For much of the afternoon, and the season for that matter, the offense kept Mizzou in the game. The defense had struggled throughout the season, but the offense had been solid, and that remained true through the third quarter. That was when quarterback Connor Bazelak threw his first interception of the day. Still, the unit rallied in the fourth quarter to score 14 consecutive points to take back the lead. But another interception came in the offense’s first chance of overtime, ending the contest in its tracks.

Defense: D. The defensive unit started the game with an interception from Shawn Robinson, but the unit simply couldn’t get the job done for much of this game. It was another rough game for the defense, which gave up its most points this season.

Mizzou allowed 450 yards of offense to BC, including 275 on the ground, and the Eagles converted 10 of their 16 tries on third down.

Special teams: A. Harrison Mevis might just be the best player on this Mizzou team not named Tyler Badie. Following his clutch 56 yard field goal to send the game into overtime, he has now hit 12 consecutive field goals and seems to be the most reliable option for the Tigers on either side of the ball. The team averaged 52.5 yards per punt and 65.0 yards per kickoff as well.

NEXT UP

Missouri is back at Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri to face Tennessee in its second SEC game of the season at 11 a.m. Central on Saturday, Oct. 2. The game will air on SEC Network.