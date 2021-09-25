Missouri Tigers football vs Boston College: Kickoff time, prediction, streaming info

Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak throws during the first half against Georgia on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. AP

THE DETAILS

Kickoff: 11 a.m. Central time Saturday

Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

TV: ESPN2

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

The line: Missouri by 1.5

Mizzou injuries: WR Ja’Mori Maclin, DL Cannon York, DL Darius Robinson, out; OL Case Cook, questionable; CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., probable

PREDICTION

The line for this matchup tightened by half a point over the last few days, but regardless, Missouri is favored on the road.

The Tigers enter uncharted territory, facing an undefeated Boston College team for the first time in program history. But just how good are the Eagles?

Winning three games while holding opponents to 10.3 points per game looks great on paper. So does scoring an average 41.3 points on offense. But take a closer peek and it’s hard to gauge how much those numbers actually reveal.

Boston College has played the second easiest schedule among all 130 FBS teams so far in 2021, with only South Alabama facing a lighter slate.

BC opened the season with a 51-0 victory against low tier FCS opponent Colgate, then defeated UMass 45-28, followed by a 28-3 win over Temple last weekend. Though the stats round out to the fifth best scoring defense in the country, your defense likely isn’t spectacular if you allow a team like UMass to stay in the game late and score 28 points.

Mizzou, meanwhile, has been tested by the likes of Kentucky and is eager to show improvement from that loss. This won’t be the Tigers’ first time facing a formidable opponent, whereas it will be for the Eagles.

One of things that is proven about BC is its offensive line. There’s no denying the experience and potential NFL talent there, which will test the Mizzou run defense. But if that unit can do its job and limit the bleeding, the Tigers’ high-powered offense — which has scored on every single trip to the red zone this season — should propel them to victory.

Missouri 35, Boston College 27