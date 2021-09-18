Missouri Tigers football vs SEMO Redhawks: Kickoff time, prediction, streaming info

Missouri running back Tyler Badie (right) runs toward the end zone during the second half against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. AP

THE DETAILS

Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium, Columbia, Missouri

TV: SEC Network + (streaming only)

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Mizzou injuries: WR Ja’Mori Maclin, DL Cannon York, out; OL Case Cook, CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., questionable

PREDICTION

At the start of the week, Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz printed out a list of all the FCS teams that had upset FBS teams this season — eight in total — and placed it in each of his players’ lockers. The Tigers have made sure to not overlook Southeast Missouri State.

Both teams enter this matchup following losses last Saturday. SEMO has yet to win a game this season, falling short to ranked FCS teams Southern Illinois (then-No. 7) and Sam Houston (No. 1), while Mizzou suffered its first defeat to Kentucky, 35-28.

The Tigers’ defense has been a big problem so far this season — they’ve allowed more rushing yards (257.7 per game) and total yards (497.5 per game) than any other Power Five team — which they’ll look to clean up this week. The Redhawks have only averaged 274.5 yards per game (122.5 on the ground) through two contests, but running back Geno Hess has the ability to explode for a big game after notching 104 yards in Week 1.

There isn’t a spread for this game because SEMO is an FCS team. Missouri is the clear favorite, especially considering its 4-0 record against the Redhawks, including a 50-0 victory in 2019.

Drinkwitz made sure to point out in his weekly press conference all the things that make the Redhawks a threat — they block kicks well, have talented and experienced defensive players and show a lot of different looks on offense — but realistically, this should be a game Missouri easily wins. If the game is even close, it’s safe to say that’s a pretty big cause of concern for the Tigers.

One other thing to keep an eye on: Running back Tyler Badie is 53 receiving yards away from becoming the first player in program history to record 1,000 yards both rushing and receiving. The senior is likely to meet that mark this week or the one following, given how well he’s played so far this season.

Missouri 45, SEMO 10