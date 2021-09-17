Five-star wide receiver recruit Luther Burden includes Missouri Tigers in top three

Missouri Tigers football coach Eliah Drinkwitz speaks to reporters during SEC Media Days in Hoover, Alabama. AP

Since taking over the Missouri football program in 2019, head coach Eliah Drinkwitz has placed an emphasis on recruiting that had been lacking in recent years. He’s landed eight four-stars to date, but he is now on the cusp of landing even more elite talent.

Five-star wide receiver Luther Burden included the Tigers in his final three schools released Friday, alongside Georgia and Alabama. He committed to Oklahoma in October 2020, but then reopened his recruitment on Aug. 17.

The East St. Louis, Illinois native is ranked as the No. 6 overall player and No. 2 wide receiver in the 2022 class, per the 24/7 Sports Composite.

If he were to choose Mizzou, Burden would be the second-highest-ranked recruit in the history of the program, behind only class of 2012 wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham, who was later dismissed by the team.

Drinkwitz and his staff already have 16 commitments for the 2022 class, highlighted by quarterback Sam Horn, offensive lineman Deshawn Woods, running back Tavorus Jones, defensive lineman Marquis Gracial, safety Isaac Thompson and wide receiver Ja’Marion Wayne — all of whom are four stars.

The Tigers’ class of 2022 currently ranks 16th in the country and sixth in the SEC; a pledge from Burden would surely boost that.

Burden is set to announce his decision on Oct. 20.