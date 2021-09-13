Missouri, Boston College meet for first time on Sept. 25. Here’s the kickoff, TV info

Missouri running back Tyler Badie (right) runs toward the end zone during the second half against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. AP

Missouri’s football game at Boston College on Sept. 25 will kick off at 11 a.m. Central time and be televised by ESPN, the schools announced on Monday.

The Tigers and Eagles are meeting for the first time this season. Boston College will play in Columbia in 2024.

Missouri is coming off a 35-28 loss at Kentucky and stands 1-1. Mizzou plays host to Southeast Missouri State on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Boston College which has defeated Colgate and Massachusetts, visits Temple on Saturday.

The only other Missouri game where the kickoff time and TV network is known is the regular-season final Nov. 26 at Arkansas, which begins at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.