Missouri Tigers football vs. SEMO: Time, TV and five things to know about the Redhawks

Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak looks for an open receiver during the second half against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. AP

The Missouri Tigers look to rebound from their first loss of the season in a Week 3 matchup against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

Here are details and five things to know about the game.

THE DETAILS

Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Memorial Stadium, Columbia, Missouri

TV: SEC Network +

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

The line: None available

FIVE THINGS TO KNOW

1. Winless Redhawks. The Redhawks have yet to win a game through two tries this season, both of which were against felllow FCS opponents. They suffered a 47-21 defeat at the hands of then-No. 7 Southern Illinois on Sept. 2, followed by a 52-14 loss to No. 1 Sam Houston on Sept. 11.

2. The series hasn’t been close. Missouri and SEMO have only played each other four times — one of which was in 1936 — and each meeting has been a relative cakewalk for the Tigers. In the three matchups since 2008, Missouri has outscored the Redhawks by a total 136-6 margin. Most recently, the Tigers coasted to a 50-0 shutout on Sept. 14, 2019.

3. Continuing success against FCS. Prior to 2020, Missouri had played a nonconference game against an FCS opponent for 14 consecutive seasons. The Tigers were victorious in each and will look to continue that trend come Saturday. FCS teams have made some noise around college football this year though, with eight upsets over FBS opponents already.

4. Former Hutchinson QB under center. Southeast Missouri State’s starting quarterback is CJ Ogbonna, who helped lead Hutchinson Community College to the 2020 NJCAA national championship. Ogbonna beat out Louisville transfer Christian Perez for the job before the season, but he has struggled so far, completing 22 of 46 passes for 215 yards, two touchdowns and an interception through two games.

5. Racking up returns. Redhawks running back Zion Custis is the top kick returner in the Ohio Valley Conference, as well as tied for seventh in the FCS, through two games. He is averaging 26.3 yards per kick return, which could test the Tigers’ special teams unit.