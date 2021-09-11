Missouri gets a final chance, but comeback falls short as Kentucky wins 35-28

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) AP

Missouri couldn’t finish the comeback.

The Tigers fell behind by two touchdowns —nearly three— in the first half. They rallied to tie Kentucky early in the fourth quarter but eventually fell to the Wildcats 35-28 on Saturday in Lexington, Ky.

Quarterback Connor Bazelak threw four touchdown passes to fuel Missouri’s ally. After his fourth, a terrific individual effort on a 17-yard catch and run to Tyler Badie on a third-and-15, Kentucky responded with a go-ahead score on the next possession.

Oddly enough, it was right guard Eli Cox with the touchdown, falling on a ball fumbled by his teammate, running back Chris Rodriguez as he was headed into the end zone.

It was a big night otherwise for Rodriguez, who finished with 207 rushing yards on 27 attempts,

Missouri had one final opportunity. Kentucky lined up for a 37-yard field-goal attempt with 2 minutes, 12 seconds remaining. But Missouri linebacker Blaze Alldridge broke through the middle for the block. MIssouri had the ball at the 45, and the margin was seven.

But the Tigers picked up only one first down before Bazelak’s final attempt fell incomplete.

A huge turn of events over the final few minutes of the first half narrowed the game.

Kentucky was headed into the end zone. Rodriquez reached the 2 when he was met by Mizzou’s Jaylon Carlies, who forced the fumble. Chad Bailey recovered in the end zone for a touchback, and the Wildcats’ lead remained 21-7.

With 1:41 remaining, Mizzou put together a clutch drive, reaching the 17. Bazelak found Keke Chism posted up in the end zone and fired his second scoring strike of the half.

Instead of Kentucky leading 28-7, the Tigers trailed only 21-14 at the break and got the ball to open the second half.

Mizzou was playing catchup throughout the half. Kentucky amassed 314 yards and 17 first downs before halftime The Wildcats had five non-kneel possessions, scoring touchdowns on three and turning it over twice. Carlies had Missouri’s other takeaway, his second interception this season off a tipped pass from Will Levis.

Two of the Kentucky scores were fueled by big plays from wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson. His 64-yard run a jet sweep set up the Wildcats’ first touchdown, and a 49-yard reception got them knocking on the door for another score.