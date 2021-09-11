Missouri Tigers football vs. Kentucky Wildcats: Prediction, betting line, TV, stream

Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak drops back to pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) AP

The details

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. Central

Where: Kroger Field, Lexington, Kentucky

TV: SEC Network

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Mizzou injuries: WR Ja’Mori Maclin, DL Cannon York, out; DL Ben Key, doubtful

Line: Kentucky by 5

Prediction

For a game between two unranked teams, Missouri-Kentucky carries plenty of significance. It looms as a measuring stick contest between teams that aren’t projected to win or be at the bottom of the SEC East.

The Wildcats had won five straight in the series before Mizzou broke the streak in dominating fashion last year in Columbia. Kentucky has rebuilt with transfer quarterback Will Levis from Penn State and wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson from Nebraska. They hooked up for a pair of touchdowns in last week’s easy victory over Louisiana Monroe.

Missouri opened last week with a 10-point victory over Central Michigan. Running back Tyler Badie was strong, rushing for 203 yards, and the defense came up with big plays but allowed 475 yards of total offense.

A key matchup: How about new Missouri defensive coordinator Steve Wilks against first-year Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen. They matched up against each other in the NFL in 2018 and 2019, Wilks with the Cardinals and Browns, Coen with the Rams.

Look for Missouri to bring pressure like it did last week, a tactic that slowed the Chippewas in the second half and produced nine sacks.

On offense, a heavy dose of Badie and the running game can keep Levis and the WIldcats offense on their sideline. Oh, and going 1-for-11 on third downs, as the TIgers did last week, would be a disaster against Kentucky.

It’s too early to put the winner in the division driver’s seat and the loser in the back seat. But winning games like this would continue the upward mobility in Eli Drinkwitz’s program.

Mizzou takes it to the wire but Kentucky protects its home field.

Prediction: Kentucky 31-27