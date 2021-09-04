Missouri Tigers football vs. Central Michigan: Prediction, betting line, TV, stream

Central Michigan head coach Jim McElwain walks the sidelines during the second half of the Mid-American Conference championship NCAA college football game against Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) AP

The details

Kickoff: 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Faurot Field, Columbia, Missouri

TV: SEC Network

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Mizzou injuries: WR Mookie Cooper, questionable; WR Ja’Mori Maclin, DE Travion Ford, out

Line: Missouri by 14 1/2

Prediction

Central Michigan has been forced to call an audible this week. Head coach Jim McElwain underwent an emergency appendectomy on Wednesday and wasn’t expected to be with the team this weekend in Columbia. Assistant head coach Tim Skipper, who was on McElwain’s staff at Florida and Colorado State, has taken over in McElwain’s absence.

Practically speaking, the game plan is in, so any impact on preparation should be minimal. Game day — and the decision-making — figures to be another story, if McElwain isn’t available.

The Tigers are a two-touchdown favorite in a contest that matches the programs for the first time. The Chippewas could play multiple quarterbacks. Washington transfer Jacon Sirmon is in the mix along with Tyler Richardson, who started four of the team’s six games last season.

Whoever plays quarterback, wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton, a Virginia Tech transfer, is the favorite target. Also a threat is running back Lew Nichols, the co-MAC freshman of the year on offense last season.

Eli Drinkwitz’s second opener at Mizzou should go better than his first. The Tigers drew Alabama in the adjusted SEC schedule. Missouri has been known to lay an egg in the opener (Wyoming, 2019). But Missouri should be in good shape here. Look for a battle into the third quarter, and the Tigers to close it out in the fourth.

Missouri 31, Central Michigan 15