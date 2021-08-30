Missouri Tigers vs. Central Michigan Chippewas: Five things to know for season opener

Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak throws during the first half against Georgia on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. AP

The Missouri Tigers open the 2021 season at home against the Central Michigan Chippewas of the Mid-American Conference. Here’s a first look at the contest.

THE DETAILS

Kickoff: 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Memorial Stadium, Columbia, Missouri

TV: SEC Network

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM) in Kansas City

The line: Missouri by 14

FIVE THINGS TO KNOW

1. The programs are meeting for the first time. Central Michigan regularly plays Power Five programs. In 2019 the Chippewas faced Wisconsin and Miami (Florida). A year earlier, they played Kentucky, Kansas and Michigan State. Their last victory over a Power Five program came at Kansas in 2017.

2. You remember Jim McElwain. McElwain, who served as head coach at Colorado State (2012-14) and Florida (2015-17), became the Chippewas’ coach in 2019 and turned around the program. Central Michigan was 1-11 in the year before he arrived and 8-6 in 2019. The team went 3-3 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Daniel Richardson, who started four of the team’s six games before suffering an ankle injury, is back for the team picked to finish fourth in the Mid-American West.

3. Mizzou looks to break a two-game losing streak in openers. The Tigers fell at Wyoming to debut the 2019 season and lost at home to Alabama last season in Eliah Drinkwitz’s first game on the Tigers’ sideline. Before that, Mizzou had won 14 straight home openers.

4. Look for Central Michigan to establish a running game. The Chippewas return MAC freshman of the year Lew Nichols III and junior Kobe Lewis, who combined to average 6.33 yards per touch and 12 touchdowns last season.

5. Connor Bazelak, this is your time. Big things are expected from the Missouri quarterback. Bazelak had good moments in the Tigers’ 5-5 season and now looks to establish an all-conference caliber year. This will be a good first test. Bazelak will face one of the MAC’s better secondaries.