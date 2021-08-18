Old rivalries return on Mizzou Tigers’ nonconference men’s basketball schedule

Missouri’s Javon Pickett celebrates with teammates after Missouri defeated Illinois 81-78 Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. AP

Missouri announced its nonconference basketball schedule Wednesday, highlighted by the Tigers’ annual rivalry game against Illinois and the opener of a revived series against Kansas.

The Tigers open with three straight home games — against Central Michigan, Kansas City and Northern Illinois — at Mizzou Arena before heading to Florida for the two-game Jacksonville Classic.

After a home game against Wichita State, the Tigers play their first true road game of the season at Liberty, a NCAA Tournament team a season ago. Next up is Eastern Illinois at Mizzou Arena, followed by a trip to Lawrence to take on the Jayhawks for the first time since 2012.

Mizzou’s final home nonconference game is against Utah. Then the Tigers head to St. Louis for the Braggin’ Rights Game. They’ll also play at Iowa State in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The Tigers’ SEC games will be announced at a later date.

Missouri men’s basketball nonconference schedule

Home games at Mizzou Arena in Columbia; Times and TV channels to be announced

Tuesday, Nov. 9: Central Michigan

Monday, Nov. 15: Kansas City

Thursday, Nov. 18: Northern Illinois

Sunday, Nov. 21: vs. SMU (Jacksonville, Florida)

Monday, Nov. 22: vs. Florida State or LMU (Jacksonville, Florida)

Friday, Nov. 26: Wichita State

Thursday, Dec. 2: at Liberty

Tuesday, Dec. 7: Eastern Illinois

Saturday, Dec. 11: at Kansas

Saturday, Dec. 18: Utah

Wednesday, Dec. 22: Illinois (Braggin’ Rights in St. Louis)

Saturday, Jan. 29: at Iowa State (SEC/Big 12 Challenge)