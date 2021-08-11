SportsBeat KC: Introducing Mizzou’s new athletic director, Desiree Reed-Francois

The University of Missouri welcomes new athletic director, Desiree Reed-Francois with a press conference at Memorial Stadium Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. Reed-Francois has more than 25 years of experience in intercollegiate athletics and was the first Hispanic female and woman of color athletics director at the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) level. (Sydney Lukasezck/Missourian via AP) AP

Missouri rolled out the welcome mat to new athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois on Wednesday.

Hear what she had to say on several topics, including why she was interested in the job; how her son, Jackson, had agreed to walk on to coach Cuonzo Martin’s basketball program before the Mizzou job came open; and lessons learned from one season of rowing at UCLA, even though she didn’t earn a letter.

Also, you’ll hear from University of Missouri president Mun Choi and Board of Curators chairman Darryl Chatman, a former Tigers linebacker, on the hiring of Reed-Francois.

