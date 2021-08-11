University of Missouri
SportsBeat KC: Introducing Mizzou’s new athletic director, Desiree Reed-Francois
Missouri rolled out the welcome mat to new athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois on Wednesday.
Hear what she had to say on several topics, including why she was interested in the job; how her son, Jackson, had agreed to walk on to coach Cuonzo Martin’s basketball program before the Mizzou job came open; and lessons learned from one season of rowing at UCLA, even though she didn’t earn a letter.
Also, you’ll hear from University of Missouri president Mun Choi and Board of Curators chairman Darryl Chatman, a former Tigers linebacker, on the hiring of Reed-Francois.
