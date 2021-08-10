Mizzou AD Desiree Reed-Francois could earn up to $1 million annually: Contract details

UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois talks about the search for a new men’s basketball head coach in Las Vegas on Friday, March 15, 2019. Marvin Menzies, who led the program for three years, was fired earlier in the day. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto Las Vegas Review-Journal

The University of Missouri will pay new athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois at least $950,000 annually if she completes her five-year contract.

Reed-Francois, hired Sunday, will earn a base salary of $550,000 as well as $250,000 per year for speaking appearances, radio/television shows and speaking and marketing events, according to details outlined in her job offer letter released by the university. The university’s Board of Curators approved Reed-Francois’ contract by a unanimous vote Tuesday.

She’ll also earn $150,000 in deferred compensation for each year of the contract she completes. If terminated by the school without cause, she would be due the remainder of her remaining base salary for the remainder of the contract term (capped at four years) plus any deferred compensation earned to that point.

She can also earn up to an additional $150,000 annually in incentives involving team performances, academic achievement and revenue generation and development.

Reed-Francois’s contract runs until June 30, 2027. She comes to Missouri from UNLV, where she had been athletic director since 2017.

Missouri will pay UNLV $500,000 to buy out her UNLV contract. Reed-Franciois had signed a four-year extension earlier this year with a $425,000 annual salary.

Reed-Francois, who will be formally introduced at Missouri on Wednesday and will begin duties Aug. 15, is replacing Jim Sterk. He had been in the job since 2016. Sterk agreed to step down last month in exchange for the amount remaining on his contract, about $1.465 million.