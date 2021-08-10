Russ Washington, former NFL, Mizzou Tigers and Kansas City prep standout, dies at 74

Russ Washington played football at Southeast High and Missouri, where he was an All-America defensive tackle in 1967 before being drafted fourth by the Chargers in the 1968 pro football draft. KC Star file photo

Russ Washington, one of the most successful college and NFL players to emerge from a Kansas City high school, has died. He was 74.

News of Washington’s death in San Diego, where he spent his entire 15-year NFL career, was first reported by the San Diego Union-Tribune, citing former teammates a and former team spokesman.

Washington, 74, played at Southeast High and Missouri, where he was an All-America defensive tackle in 1967. He played on the defensive side for two seasons with the Chargers before moving to offense at right tackle.

On offense, Washington once started 148 straight games and was a five-time Pro Bowl selection, part of the line that protected Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Fouts. Washington was named to the Chargers’ 40th and 50th-year anniversary teams and is a member of that organization’s hall of fame.

After he retired at age 37, Washington ran a car wash in National City, California. He was on the job two years ago when The Star contacted him about his experience on draft day in 1968.

“I was on pins and needles that day,” Washington said. “It was a complete roll of the dice. Nobody knew who would be taken where or when. I had this big feeling of relief when it was over.”

The 1968 draft was the second of three in which NFL and AFL teams combined their selections. The Vikings, Bengals and Falcons made the first three picks. With the fourth selection, the Chargers took Washington. That draft position remains the best by a former Kansas City-area high school football player.

At Mizzou, Washington was the Big Eight defensive player of the year in 1967 and twice was named all-conference. In 1997, he was inducted into the University of Missouri Athletics Hall of Fame.