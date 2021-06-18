Former Missouri golfer Buckley in running at U.S. Open with strong opening round

Mizzou product Hayden Buckley watches his shot on the 13th fairway during the first round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship Thursday at Torrey Pines in San Diego. AP

For his first-ever round at a major championship, Hayden Buckley sure made it count.

The former Missouri golfer shot 2-under 69 in his opening round Thursday at the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, sitting tied for fifth on the leaderboard following the conclusion of play late in the day due to darkness. He’s two shots back of co-leaders Russell Henley and Louis Oosthuizen (who was stopped at hole No. 16) heading into Friday’s second round.

The 25-year-old, who played for the Tigers from 2014-18, had three birdies in his round at the par-4 No. 4, par-3 No. 8 and par-4 No. 15. His lone bogey of the day came on the par-4 No. 12. It’s the first time Buckley has competed in a major championship since he turned pro following his college graduation.

Buckley, at +22000 odds to win the U.S. Open entering the tournament per betting site FanDuel, is in elite company after his opening round. Those tied with him on the leaderboard include Brooks Koepka, a four-time major and two-time U.S. Open champion, and Hideki Matsuyama, the defending Masters champion.

Buckley has played on the Korn Ferry Tour — pro golf’s minor leagues — for most of this season, winning his first-ever professional title, the LECOM Suncoast Classic, back in February. The Tupelo, Mississippi native is gunning for a top-25 finish in this year’s Korn Ferry Tour money list, which would secure him a PGA Tour card for next season. Buckley is currently placed 34th.

Buckley was one of four golfers with local ties to tee off their opening rounds Thursday at Torrey Pines.

Fellow Missouri alum Peter Malnati was at 2 over on the 13th hole when play was suspended to sit tied for 61st.

Topeka native and Kansas alum Gary Woodland — who won the U.S. Open in 2019 — finished his round with a 3-over 74 to be tied for 78th. Wichita-born Chez Reavie shot 5-over 76 in his opening 18 holes as he’s in a tie for 110th.

The remainder of the first round resumed at 6:50 a.m. Friday with second round tee times to follow.