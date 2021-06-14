SportsBeat KC: After Mizzou, Jazz coach Quin Snyder took coaching road less traveled

Former MU and current Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder is the topic of today’s podcast with Blaid Kerkhoff and Vahe Gregorian. Star file photo

Quin Snyder led the Utah Jazz to the NBA’s best record this season and now has them in the Western Conference semifinals. Who’d have seen this coming after the way his tenure at Missouri ended 15 years ago?

In this episode of SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily sports podcast, columnist Vahe Gregorian joins host Blair Kerkhoff to discuss the Snyder years at Missouri and how he reconstructed his career after he was ousted from Mizzou. Snyder’s coaching road less traveled included stops in the NBA G League and Russia, but here he is, near the top of the NBA pinnacle.

Story links:

Quin Snyder’s career veered off track at Mizzou. Now he’s nearly at the NBA pinnacle

Donovan Mitchell says that he’s fine, but it’s clear he playing through some pain