Missouri Tigers land football transfer who’s been compared to a Chiefs cornerback

Tulsa cornerback Akayleb Evans (26) follows a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Central Florida, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Akayleb Evans is following his position coach to Missouri.

Evans, who has started the previous two seasons at cornerback for Tulsa, announced on his Twitter account Friday that he’s transferring to Missouri. He’s immediately eligible to play.

In February, Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz hired Tulsa’s secondary coach, Aaron Fletcher, for the same position at Missouri.

Evans has played four seasons at Tulsa with 23 career starts. He’s been credited with 11 passes defended and two tackles for loss in his career. He has two years of eligibility remaining. He also considered Georgia among other transfer destinations.

The 6-foot-2, 188-pound Evans is from McKinney, Texas and is considered an NFL prospect. One talent evaluating source, Recruiting Analytics, compared Evans to Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward.

