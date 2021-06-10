Missouri Tigers announce non-conference men’s basketball game against Pac-12 opponent

Kevin Puryear tried to get a shot off against Utah’s Tyler Rawson in a game last season. Utah beat the Missouri Tigers 77-59. The Associated Press

Another piece of Missouri’s non-conference men’s basketball was revealed Thursday with the school’s announcement that Utah will visit Mizzou Arena on Dec. 18.

The game completes a two-game series. The Utes defeated Missouri 77-59 in Salt Lake City in 2017, MU coach Cuonzo Martin’s first season. That was Martin’s first loss as the Tigers’ coach.

Utah finished 12-13 last season and has a new coach, Craig Smith, formerly of Utah State.

Last week, Kansas announced that its home game against Mizzou would be Dec. 11 in Lawrence. The teams were supposed to open a six-game series last season. That game was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tip time and television information for the Utah game will be announced at a later date, along with the rest of the Tigers’ non-conference schedule.

The school is selling season tickets for men’s hoops now. Previous season ticket-holders can renew tickets for 2021-22 and new season ticket requests can be made by visiting www.MUTigers.com/MBB22Tix or calling the Mizzou Ticket Office at 1-800-CAT-PAWS.

The deadline to renew season tickets is Aug. 9.