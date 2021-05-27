Missouri Tigers announce kickoff times, networks for first three football games

The Missouri Tigers held their spring football game on March 20, 2021 on Faurot Field in Columbia.

We knew the opponents for Missouri’s 2021 football schedule. Now we know some of the kickoff times.

The school announced that its Sept. 4 season opener against Central Michigan in Columbia will begin at 3 p.m., broadcast on the SEC Network.

The Tigers’ SEC opener on Sept. 11 at Kentucky will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and will also be broadcast on the SEC Network.

The Sept. 18 home game against Southeast Missouri will begin at 11 a.m., and appear on SECN+.

That’s four 2021 Tigers games where the time and network is now known. On Nov. 26, a Friday, Missouri will play at Arkansas at 2:30 p.m., with the game on CBS.