Jordan Weber shuts down UIC as Missouri Tigers win NCAA softball regional opener

Full capacity will be allowed for the NCAA Tournament games at Mizzou Softball Stadium, about 2,500. Missouri Athletics

The Missouri Tigers opened their NCAA Regional on Friday night with an 8-0 victory over Illinois-Chicago at Mizzou Softball Stadium in Columbia.

Hattie Moore led the Mizzou offense with three RBIs and Jordan Weber shut down the Flames from the pitcher’s circle.

The Tigers jumped out to a 2-0 lead on a Brooke Wilmes homer and a Cayla Kessinger RBI single. Kessinger also added another RBI single in the third.

In addition to the shutout, Weber held the Flames hitless through 5 1/3 innings. She allowed one hit, two walks and a hit batter, and struck out seven over six innings.

Mizzou will play Northern Iowa, which beat Iowa State 8-0 in Friday’s regional opener, in the first of three games Saturday in Columbia. The winner advances to Sunday’s regional championship, needing to just win once to advance to a best-of-three Super Regional, which for Mizzou would be at home.

The Mizzou-Northern Iowa loser will play the UIC-Iowa State elimination game winner and will need to win three straight games to advance.

Columbia Regional schedule

Double elimination

Friday’s games

Northern Iowa 8, Iowa State 0, 5 inn.

Missouri 8, UIC 0, 6 inn.

Saturday’s games

Northern Iowa vs. Missouri, 1 p.m.

Iowa State vs. UIC, 3:30 p.m. (elimination game)

Northern Iowa-Missouri loser vs. Iowa State-UIC winner (elimination game), 6 p.m.

Sunday’s regional championship

Northern Iowa-Missouri winner vs. elimination winner, 1 p.m. and 3:30 (if necessary)