SportsBeat KC: Hear in-person interviews with some Mizzou Tigers, just like old times

Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz with Phil Snowden, who quarterbacked the Tigers to national prominence in the late 1950s, at the Tiger Takeover at Chicken N Pickle in North Kansas City on Tuesday, May 18, 2021

On today’s episode of SportsBeat KC, we catch up with some key Missouri Tigers coaches and administrators ... in person.

The occasion was the annual Tiger Takeover, a meet-and-greet with fans that happens in different corners of the state. Chicken N Pickle in North Kansas City was the local stop, and for the first time in more than a year, football coach Eli Drinkwitz, men’s basketball coach Cuonzon Martin, women’s basketball coach Robin Pingeton and athletic director Jim Sterk mingled, posed for photos and had fun with the fan base in an outdoor setting.

On this installment of The Star’s daily sports podcast, you’ll hear from Drinkwitz, who has made recent moves on his staff; Martin, who likes next season’s team even without standout players Jeremiah Tilmon and Dru Smith; and Sterk. The athletic director’s plate is always full, even more so after dealing with the pandemic and now name, image and likeness legislation passed in Missouri.

