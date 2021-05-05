Missouri Tigers men’s basketball adds UMass transfer whose father played in Big 12

The Woodstock Academy’s Ronnie Degray #13 in action against CBD-Montverde during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Sunday, January 20, 2019, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan) AP

Missouri’s men’s basketball additions from the transfer portal have been guards. The latest brings frontcourt help.

Ronnie DeGray III, a 6-7, 220-pound forward who averaged 8.7 points and 4.6 rebounds at Massachusetts last season, announced on Twitter that he was transferring to Missouri.

DeGray, from Parker, Colorado, started in 14 of the 15 games UMass played this season and shot 54.3 percent from the floor and 37 percent on three-pointers

The name might sound familiar. His father, Ronnie, was an honorable mention All-Big 12 player for Colorado in the late 1990s and played professionally in Europe for six seasons.

DeGray III joins Amari Davis (Green Bay), Jarron Coleman (Ball State) and DaJuan Gordon (Kansas State) as transfers into coach Cuonzo Martin’s program. Six Tigers have entered the transfer portal.