SportsBeat KC: A new coaching path for Mizzou’s Steve Wilks, and how to apply NIL

Steve Wilks returns to football as MU’s defensive coordinator. Associated Press file photo

Three years ago, Steve Wilks’ path to highest level of coaching was complete. After years of moving up the ladder, he became head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. But the gig lasted only one season; after a 3-13 record, Wilks’ new path has brought him to Missouri, where he’s the Tigers’ defensive coordinator.

On this episode of SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily sports podcast, Wilks discusses his career, shares his feelings about how things ended in Arizona, and talks about what’s in store for Mizzou’s defense this season.

After a break, you’ll hear from MU athletic director Jim Sterk on the topic of name, image and likeness. There are many plans that address a college athlete’s ability to cash in on his or her name at the federal and state levels, and it’s uncertain which one will be used. Sterk speaks generally about this game-changing rule in college sports.

