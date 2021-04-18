Mizzou tops Kansas in women’s soccer ... and then the Tigers’ head coach steps down

Bryan Blitz, the first and only University of Missouri soccer coach so far, has stepped down to spend more time with family, according to a statement released Sunday by the school’s athletic program. Missouri Athletics

Not many Missouri coaches can say they concluded their Tigers tenure by beating rival Kansas.

Bryan Blitz can. On Saturday, the Tigers’ soccer team defeated the Jayhawks 1-0 to finish their season. On Sunday, Mizzou announced the Blitz was stepping down from the position.

Mizzou started its program 25 years ago, and Blitz had been its only coach ever since.

“I have run my race,” Blitz said in a statement. “After 25 years it is time for me to step aside and spend more time with my family.”

Blitz, who was hired by former athletic director Joe Castiglione and worked for four MU ADs in all, went 254-216-39 at Mizzou. His teams reached seven NCAA Tournaments.

Only four other coaches have coached a Missouri team for more seasons: baseball’s John “Hi” Simmons, 35 years; Norm Stewart in men’s basketball, 32 years; Rick McGuire in men’s and women’s track, 27 years; and Tom Botts, who spent 26 seasons coaching men’s track.