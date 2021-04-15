Mizzou’s volleyball season ends with loss to Ohio State in NCAA Tournament

Missouri’s volleyball season has come to an end.

The Tigers fell to Ohio State 25-17, 25-20, 25-21 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday in Omaha, Nebraska.

Mizzou had defeated South Dakota in the first round. The ninth-seeded Buckeyes had a bye into the second round.

Kylie Deberg finished with 17 kills and added six digs for the Tigers.

Missouri led 4-2 in the first set, but after falling behind did not lead again in any of the sets. The Tigers closed to 20-18 in the third set on a Deberg kill but could get no closer.

The Tigers finish the season 16-8. They played an all-SEC regular season schedule and four of the regular-season losses came to Kentucky and Florida, which are seeded second and eighth in the tournament.