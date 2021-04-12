Former Missouri Tigers guard Xavier Pinson picks LSU. Was Kansas in play?

Missouri guard Xavier Pinson (1) drives to the basket but finds heavy traffic in the form of LSU guard Skylar Mays, right top, and LSU forward Darius Days (0) as Missouri forward Reed Nikko (14) tries to help in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. LSU won 82-78. (AP Photo/Bill Feig) AP

Xavier Pinson, who spent his first three seasons at Missouri, will continue his basketball career at LSU.

Pinson announced his commitment to the fellow SEC program on his Instagram account.

A day earlier, Pinson posted to his account that the decision was between LSU and Kansas. That was the first suggestion that the Jayhawks were in play for the 6-foot-2 guard who averaged 13.6 points per game for the Tigers last season and 10.3 points in his career.

When Pinson announced he was transferring from Mizzou, LSU also wasn’t on his list. The original schools he said he was considering were Nebraska, Georgia, Arkansas and Auburn.

Pinson is one of six men’s basketball players who entered the transfer portal from Missouri. The other starter from that group, Mark Smith, landed at Kansas State.

The Tigers have gained three players through the transfer portal. The latest is Ball State guard Jarron “Boogie” Coleman. He averaged 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists while shooting 47.7% from the floor and 42.3% on three-pointers. That was over 13 games. Coleman missed the first 10 with a foot injury.

“Boogie is a leader who is scrappy, hungry and works tremendously hard at his craft,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. “He takes pride on defense and he’s a play maker on offense. He makes great decisions, plays at his pace and can score at all three levels.”