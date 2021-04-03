Cuonzo Martin’s Mizzou basketball adds third player through the transfer portal

Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin calls out to players during the first half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Associated Press file photo

The Missouri basketball roster makeover continued on Saturday with the announcement by Jarron “Boogie” Coleman, formerly of Ball State, that he was joining the Tigers.

In his sophomore season, Coleman, a 6-5 shooting guard, averaged 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists across 13 games. He missed the team’s first 10 games with an injury.

A year earlier, he was named the MAC Freshman of the Year when he averaged 10.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in league play as a redshirt freshman.

Coleman is the third addition to Missouri since the end of the TIgers’ season in the NCAA Tournament. He joins Amari Davis of Wisconsin-Green Bay and DaJuan Gordon of Kansas State.

Missouri officially announced Davis’ signing on Saturday.

“Amari is a proven scorer and defender who can have an immediate impact in the SEC on both ends of the floor,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. “His ability to create scoring opportunities and finish at the rim will help us from the jump.”

The Tigers have lost five to the transfer portal: Xavier Pinson, Mark Smith, Torrence Watson, Parker Braun and Ed Chang.