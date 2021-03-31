Torrence Watson becomes fifth Mizzou men’s basketball player to enter transfer portal

Missouri guard Torrence Watson (0) drives between Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves, left, and guard Umoja Gibson, right, during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) AP

The exit ramp continues to be a busy place for the Missouri men’s basketball program.

Guard Torrence Watson became the latest Tigers player to enter the transfer portal. Watson just completed his third year with Mizzou, and his numbers have decreased each season.

As a freshman, Watson averaged 7.1 points in about 23 minutes per game, while shooting 36.1% on three pointers.

This season, Watson’s playing time was greatly reduced. He averaged 1.8 points in about seven minutes per game.

Watson joins Xavier Pinson, Mark Smith, Parker Braun and Ed Chang as players who intend to transfer from the program after the Tigers’ season that ended with a first round NCAA Tournament loss to Oklahoma.

Pinson and Smith were starters.

Three players are set to return who saw action for Missouri last season: Kobe Brown, Javon Pickett and Jordan Wilmore.

The Tigers are welcoming a transfer, Amari Davis, who averaged 17.2 points at Wisconsin-Green Bay last season. Several other potential newcomers are likely to be on coach Cuonzo Martin’s radar.