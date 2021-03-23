Former Missouri guard Kim English’s head coaching career begins at George Mason

FILE - Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes, left, and assistant coach Kim English, right, position their players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri in Columbia, Mo., in this Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, file photo. Former NBA player and college assistant Kim English was hired to coach George Mason’s men’s basketball team Tuesday, March 23, 2021, exactly a week after the school fired Dave Paulsen.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson, File) AP

Kim English, a former Missouri standout guard, is the new men’s basketball coach at George Mason University.

English played for coach Frank Haith’s Tigers from 2008-12 and was part of teams that won two Big 12 Tournaments. English had been an assistant coach at Tennessee under Rick Barnes for the past two seasons. Before that, English was an assistant at Colorado and Tulsa.

“Kim English is a rising star in the college basketball world,” George Mason athletic director Brad Edwards said. “He is a tremendous communicator, tireless worker and a natural leader. He develops a unique rapport with his players, which fuels their development and enriches their overall experience as student-athletes.”

English follows Dave Paulsen, who was fired earlier this month after six seasons. The Patriots haven’t made the NCAA Tournament since 2011, under Jim Larranaga. The program’s best season came in 2006, when as a No. 11 seed it reached the Final Four.

English was twice a third-team All-Big 12 player. His Missouri teams won 107 games, and he joined teammates Marcus Denmon and Steve Moore as players with the most career victories at Mizzou.