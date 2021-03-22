SportsBeat KC: What future holds for Mizzou after short-lived NCAA Tournament stay

Mizzou’s season came to a quick end Saturday. Mizzou Athletics

A season that started with Missouri defeating five teams that would reach the NCAA Tournament, and continued with an appearance in the top 10, finished with a first-round NCAA Tournament loss to Oklahoma.

The Tigers stumbled home, losing seven of their last 10 games. Using the NCAA Tournament as a reset button didn’t work, and Mizzou’s season is over with a 16-10 record.

Star columnist Vahe Gregorian covered the game along with host Blair Kerkhoff in Indianapolis, and we break it all down on this episode of The Star’s daily sports podcast, SportsBeat KC.

