Mizzou Tigers look to break NCAA losing streak in tournament’s strangest environment

Missouri’s Jeremiah Tilmon (left) is defended by Arkansas’ Ethan Henderson (center) and Moses Moody in the first half of their game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Friday, March 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. AP

Missouri has returned to the men’s NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018. Getting back to winning a tournament game? That’s a longer stretch.

More than a decade.

The Tigers defeated Clemson in the first round in 2010 then fell to a West Virginia squad that won its way to the Final Four. Mizzou was a No. 10 seed, the Mountaineers a No. 2.

The next few losses were head-scratchers: A lackluster performance as a 11 seed vs. Cincinnati in 2011; the devastating first-round loss to Norfolk State as a No. 2 seed the next year; a no-show against Colorado State in an 8-9 game in 2013; and a loss to Florida State in Cuonzo Martin’s first season. In that game, the Tigers fell behind by 20 and lost by 13.

That’s four straight one-and-dones. Only the coaches and seniors Jeremiah Tilmon and Mitchell Smith were around for the final game of the tournament losing streak. Smith sat out that season as a redshirt. Maybe it’s an advantage for a Missouri team with plenty of experience — five seniors and three juniors are among the top 10 in minutes played — to not have much on their tournament resumes.

Plus, this event is like no other NCAA Tournament in history with all 68 teams in one state because of COVID-19 and all of the testing and restricted movement.

“This is a lot of guys’ first time,” Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin said. “It’s not as if it’s been three or four straight years (in the tournament) for guys in our program and then all the sudden this is different.”

On one hand, it’s a shame most Missouri’s veteran players have not experienced the NCAA Tournament they’ve watched over the years, the festival-like atmosphere that every host city brings to the event. For some, the COVID NCAA Tournament will be their first experience.

But also, from a competitive standpoint, no program is going to have the edge when it comes to travel or proximity to fans. All of the games are in Indiana and the teams have been sequestered at the their hotel headquarters for more than a week. Ticket sales are limited.

Missouri-Oklahoma will be one of three games played Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The building will have two courts on the floor, but only one game will be played at a time.

Even Tilmon, who logged 13 minutes, two points and two rebounds off the bench in the Tigers’ NCAA loss in 2018. knows things will be different this time.

“It was an exciting experience but it wasn’t during COVID time so the atmosphere was totally different,” Tilmon said. “It will be different this time.”

The most important difference for the ninth-seeded Tigers would be a victory in what appears to be a toss up game against No. 8 seed Oklahoma. The game tips off at 6:25 p.m. and will air on TNT.

Martin is seeking his first NCAA victory since 2014, when he led Tennessee into the Sweet 16. That team won an opening round game and two more in the regional before falling to Michigan in overtime in the Sweet 16.

He’s gotten California and Missouri to the tournament and understands that’s a first step. Winning in March is the second.

“There’s a process to everything you do,” Martin said.