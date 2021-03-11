Missouri Tigers men’s basketball vs. Georgia in SEC tourney: prediction, TV, bet line

Georgia forward Andrew Garcia (4) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) AP

The SEC Tournament hasn’t been kind to Missouri men’s basketball.

The Tigers are 4-6 since joining the league in the 2012-13 season and have never reached the semifinals. It’s the third straight tournament in which Mizzou has faced Georgia, with the teams spitting games in 2018 and 2019.

THE DETAILS

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

Where: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee

TV: SEC Network

Betting line: Missouri by 6

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

PROJECTED LINEUPS

P No. Georgia Ht. Yr. PPG F 24 P.J. Horne 6-6 Gr. 8.6 F 10 Toumani Camara 6-8 So. 12.8 G 2 Savhir Wheeler 5-10 So. 14.0 G 5 Justin Kier 6-4 Gr. 9.5 G 14 Ty Fagan 6-3 Jr. 9.3 P No. Missouri Ht. Yr. PPG F 23 Jeremiah TIlmon 6-10 Sr. 12.3 F 24 Kobe Brown 6-7 So. 7.8 G 13 Mark Smith 6-5 Sr. 10.0 G 1 Xavier Pinson 6-2 Jr. 14.0 G 12 Dru Smith 6-3 Sr. 14.1

About Georgia (14-11): After beating Missouri 80-70 on Feb. 16, the Bulldogs lost three of four to end the regular season, incliuding a head-scratching 21-point loss to South Carolina. Playmaking guard Savhir Wheeler is averaging a league-best 7.2 assists per game. It’s the most by an SEC player since 1993. The 5-10 guard recorded a triple-double against LSU two weeks ago, an effort that included 13 assists. It was the first triple-double in 116 seasons of Georgia basketball.

About Missouri (15-8): The Tigers look to take some momentum in the NCAA Tournament. If they get by the Bulldogs, Arkansas awaits in the quarterfinals, and Mizzou split the season series with the Razorbacks. Missouri owns victories over three of the four teams that received the double bye. The best player on the floor for Mizzou in the previous meeting was Georgia was Kobe Brown. He finished with 21 in Tilmon’s absence, and with both players available perhaps Missouri can dominate the interior.

Prediction:

Missouri’s path throughout the tournament goes through offensive-minded teams, Georgia, then Arkansas if the Tigers win Thursday. It’s time for Mizzou to clamp down on defense. That’s Cuonzo Martin’s calling card, and although this is his best team in three years, the 74.1 points surrendered per game is the most in his four seasons. This team also is capable of outscored opponents, but when the Tigers are at their best, as in victories over Florida and Alabama, the defense leads the way.

Missouri 75-70