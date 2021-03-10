Tilmon will be on the floor vs. Georgia this time, and Mizzou hopes he’s a difference

Mizzou forward Jeremiah Tilmon (23) looks to pass against the Florida Gators at Exactech Arena in Gainesville on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Mizzou Athletics

The importance of Jeremiah Tilmon to the Missouri men’s basketball team is defined in any ways, and here’s another: The Tigers’ worst loss this year measured by SEC standing and NET ranking was to Georgia.

That was one of two games Tilmon missed because of the death of his grandmother.

Tenth-seeded Georgia is No. 7 seed Mizzou’s opponent for the Tigers’ SEC Tournament opener on Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee. Tip off is scheduled for 6 p.m., and the game will be broadcast by the SEC Network.

Plenty went wrong for the Tigers on that Feb. 16 evening in Athens, Georgia. The Bulldogs heated up in the second half while Missouri, leaning heavily on the perimeter without Tilmon, shot 23% from beyond the arc.

Missouri still seeks consistency — the Tigers haven’t won two straight since the first week in February — even with Tilmon back, but there is no mistaking this is a better team with their senior leader who averages 12.5 points and 7.4 rebounds.

One area that’s cause problems recently is foul trouble. That was an issue for Tilmon in previous years. He fouled out of 10 teams in each of his first two seasons. That’s happened only twice this year, the most recent in the victory over Florida last week. He collected four fouls and finished with six points in the regular-season loss to LSU

“Jeremiah’s biggest opponent when he steps on the floor is Jeremiah,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. “He’s big, strong and physical. When he’s clicking on all cylinders offensively it takes two to slow him down. Defensively he’s as good as anyone when he’s moving his feet and his hands up are high and wide.”

The 6-10, 260-pound Tilmon was voted second-team All-SEC by the AP and coaches this season, recognition for a game that evolved each season. He’s logged career bests in points, rebounds and assists — Tilmon finds open shooters when defenses collapse — and he’s fouling less.

“I’ve been doing good all year (not fouling),” Tilmon said, who needs 14 points for 1,000 in his career. “I’m not going to a full year without getting fouls called. I’m going to continue playing basketball, have my hands up.

“I might foul out but it’s not the end of the world.”

But postseason basketball is where mistakes are magnified, and the Tigers give themselves a much better chance at advancement when Tilmon is on the floor. Remaining there is a matter of focus.

“Concentrate on the floor and not the peripheral,” Martin said. “The actual game itself, my assignment, my opponent. That’s it.”