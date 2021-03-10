Spring football emphasis is on takeaways for Mizzou Tigers, coordinator Steve Wilks

Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks walks on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) AP

Spring football provides an opportunity to emphasize deficiencies and Missouri is singling out an issue on the defensive side.

Turnovers.

Last season, the Tigers came up with four interceptions in 10 games. That ranked 13th in the SEC. In turnover margin, Mizzou was minus-0.50 per game, with nine takeaways and 14 giveaways.

Perhaps the most damaging stat: Missouri scored 32 points off opponents’ turnovers. Opponents scored 72 points off Tigers’ miscues.

It’s only been a few practices, but the objective from new defensive coordinator Steve Wilks is clear.

“I do like the fact we’re making plays on the football,” Wilks said. “We’re making mistakes but we’re playing fast. Takeaways is our mantra. Guys are making plays on the ball and getting takeaways each and every day.”

This from a program that broke out one of the great fashion statements in college football last season — the turnover robe.

Props have become popular among defenses after turnovers or big plays, and the Tigers debuted the boxing robe at Florida when Jarvis Ware returned an interception 59 yards for a touchdown. Next thing you know, he’s covered in black and gold boxing silks.

There weren’t enough of those highlights last season in the Tigers’ 5-5 season.

“Coach Wilks’ philosophy is to score on D (defense),” cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. said.

A chart details Missouri’s progress in this area, breaking down plays that lead to turnovers like punching at the ball to create a fumble.

“He came in with a goal saying we want to lead the league in takeaways, so we all have to respect and buy in to what he’s telling us,” Rakestraw said.

At his last stop, Wilks was the defensive coordinator for the 2019 Cleveland Browns. They finished 6-10 but ranked eight in the NFL with 14 interceptions. The 2015 Carolina Panthers, which reached the Super Bowl with Wilks as the defensive back coach, led the NFL in picks.

“Coming from where he’s been, he’s been there, done it,” Rakestraw said. “It’s tremendous he got the job here and now I’m feeding off him and trying to learn.”

Practice open again

Saturday’s practice is open to the public with the same provisions as last week. Face coverings are required and fans are asked to socially distance. Fans can pick up tickets for assigned seating locations at Gate 6W and sit in the West Stadium. Gates will open at 9:30 a.m.

Fans can view the South End Zone premium seating from 10:40-11:45 a.m. and members of the Tiger Scholarship Fund staff will take questions about premium ticketing options.