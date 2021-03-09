Mizzou Tigers football game vs. Arkansas is moving back to its usual date

Missouri place kicker Harrison Mevis kicks a 32-yard field goal to defeat Arkansas 50-48 on the final play Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. AP

This season’s Missouri-Arkansas football game will be played on Nov. 26, a Friday, in Fayetteville, the schools announced on Tuesday.

The regular season finale for both teams will kick off at 2:30 p.m. and be televised by CBS.

Last year’s Battle Line Rivalry Game originally was to be played at Arrowhead Stadium before the COVID-19 pandemic altered schedules. The game had been played the day after Thanksgiving since the teams’ SEC series started in 2014.

The 2020 game was played in Columbia on Dec. 5, and proved to be one of the most exciting of the season. Missouri won 50-48 on the game’s final play.

The Tigers trailed by 14 points in the fourth quarter, charged back to take a seven-point advantage and then surrendered the lead in the final minute. But quarterback Connor Bazelak drove Mizzou 60 yards, and kicker Harrison Mevis booted a 32-yard field goal as time expired.

Missouri has won its fifth straight in the series.