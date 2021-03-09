University of Missouri
Two Missouri Tigers men’s basketball players make all-SEC team, led by Dru Smith
Guard Dru Smith is a first team All-SEC selection.
The league announced its men’s basketball honors as voted by the 14 coaches on Tuesday ahead of the men’s tournament in Nashville, Tennessee, which begins Wednesday. Smith was chosen as one of the eight players on the first team.
Additionally, Smith was picked to the league’s all-defensive team.
Smith becomes Mizzou’s first All-SEC first-team selection since Kassius Robertson in 2018 and the Tigers’ fourth since joining the league. Smith led the SEC in steals for a second straight season at 2.1 in league play.
He averages 14.1 points, 3.4 boards, 3.9 assists and 2.0 steals, one of just seven players nationally hitting all those marks this season.
Smith was a second team All-SEC selection by The Associated Press, which placed five players on its first and second teams.
Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. was chosen to both second teams. He is averaging 12.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks.
Associated Press All-SEC team
First team
Herb Jones, Alabama, 6-8, 210, Sr., Greensboro, Alabama; Moses Moody, Arkansas, 6-6, 205, Fr., Little Rock, Arkansas; Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt, 6-3, 170, So., Los Angeles; Cameron Thomas, LSU, 6-4, 210, Fr., Chesapeake, Va.; Trendon Watford, LSU, 6-9, 240, So., Birmingham, Alabama.
Second team
Tre Mann, Florida, 6-5, 190, So., Gainesville, Florida; Sahvir Wheeler, Georgia, So., 5-10, 180, Houston; John Petty, Alabama, 6-5, 184, Sr., Huntsville, Alabama; Jeremiah Tilmon, Missouri, 6-10, 260, Sr., East St. Louis, Illinois; Dru Smith, Missouri, 6-3, 203, Sr., Evansville, Indiana.
Player of the year: Herbert Jones, Alabama
Coach of the year: Nate Oats, Alabama
Newcomer of the year: Moses Moody, Arkansas
Coaches’ All-SEC men’s basketball team
First Team
Herbert Jones, Alabama; John Petty Jr., Alabama; Moses Moody, Arkansas; Tre Mann, Florida; Cameron Thomas, LSU; Devontae Shuler, Ole Miss; Dru Smith, Missouri; Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt
Second Team
Jaden Shackelford, Alabama; Colin Castleton, Florida; Sahvir Wheeler, Georgia; Javonte Smart, LSU; Trendon Watford, LSU; D.J. Stewart Jr., Mississippi State; Jeremiah Tilmon, Missouri; AJ Lawson, South Carolina
All-Freshman team
Joshua Primo, Alabama; Moses Moody, Arkansas; Sharife Cooper, Auburn; KD Johnson, Georgia; Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky; Cameron Thomas, LSU; Keon Johnson, Tennessee; Jaden Springer, Tennessee
All-Defensive team
Herbert Jones, Alabama; Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky; Abdul Ado, Mississippi State; Dru Smith, Missouri; Yves Pons, Tennessee
Coach of the Year: Nate Oats, Alabama
Player of the Year: Herbert Jones, Alabama
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Dylan Disu, Vanderbilt
Freshman of the Year: Moses Moody, Arkansas
Sixth Man of the Year: JD Notae, Arkansas
Defensive Player of the Year: Herbert Jones, Alabama
