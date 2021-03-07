University of Missouri
SEC men’s tournament field set with Missouri Tigers facing Georgia in second round
The SEC men’s basketball tournament tips off on Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, with a single game.
Texas A&M, the No. 12 seed, will take on 13th seeded Vanderbilt at 6 p.m. Usually, this is a doubleheader night among the bottom four seeds. But Auburn imposed a one-year postseason ban on its program for its involvement in the recruiting corruption scandal that was investigated by the FBI.
That makes this event a 13-team tournament.
Missouri is the No. 7 seed and will take on tenth-seeded Georgia at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Bulldogs defeated Mizzou 80-70 in Athens on Feb. 16.
Alabama is the top seed. The Crimson Tide’s 16-2 league record matches the best in school history. Arkansas, riding an eight-game winning streak, is the No. 2 seed.
LSU is seeded third and Tennessee clinched the fourth seed with its victory over Florida on Sunday. The top four seeds don’t play until Friday’s quarterfinals.
A consensus of projected brackets for the NCAA Tournament has Alabama, Arkansas, LSU, Tennessee, Missouri and Florida in the field with Ole Miss as a bubble team. The tournament champion receives the SEC’s automatic bid to tournament.
SEC Tournament schedule
at Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn. (Central times)
Wednesday, first round
Game 1: No. 12 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., SEC Network
Thursday, second round
Game 2: No. 8 Kentucky vs. No. 9 Mississippi State, 11 a.m, SEC Network
Game 3: No. 5 Florida vs. Game 1 winner, about 1:30 p.m., SEC Network
Game 4: No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 10 Georgia, 6 p.m., SEC Network
Game 5: No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 11 South Carolina, about 8:30 p.m., SEC Network
Friday, quarterfinals
Game 6: No. 1 Alabama vs. Game 2 winner, 11 a.m., ESPN
Game 7: No. 4 Tennessee vs. Game 3 winner, about 1:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 8: No. 2 Arkansas vs. Game 4 winner, 6 p.m., SEC Network
Game 9: No. 3 LSU vs. Game 5 winner, about 8:30 p.m., SEC Network
Saturday, semifinals
Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, noon, ESPN
Game 11: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, about 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Sunday, championship
Game 12: Game 10 winner vs. game 11 winner, noon, ESPN
