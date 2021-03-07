SEC men’s tournament field set with Missouri Tigers facing Georgia in second round

Missouri forward Kobe Brown (24) shoots against Georgia forward Toumani Camara during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) AP

The SEC men’s basketball tournament tips off on Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, with a single game.

Texas A&M, the No. 12 seed, will take on 13th seeded Vanderbilt at 6 p.m. Usually, this is a doubleheader night among the bottom four seeds. But Auburn imposed a one-year postseason ban on its program for its involvement in the recruiting corruption scandal that was investigated by the FBI.

That makes this event a 13-team tournament.

Missouri is the No. 7 seed and will take on tenth-seeded Georgia at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Bulldogs defeated Mizzou 80-70 in Athens on Feb. 16.

Alabama is the top seed. The Crimson Tide’s 16-2 league record matches the best in school history. Arkansas, riding an eight-game winning streak, is the No. 2 seed.

LSU is seeded third and Tennessee clinched the fourth seed with its victory over Florida on Sunday. The top four seeds don’t play until Friday’s quarterfinals.

A consensus of projected brackets for the NCAA Tournament has Alabama, Arkansas, LSU, Tennessee, Missouri and Florida in the field with Ole Miss as a bubble team. The tournament champion receives the SEC’s automatic bid to tournament.

SEC Tournament schedule

at Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn. (Central times)

Wednesday, first round

Game 1: No. 12 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., SEC Network

Thursday, second round

Game 2: No. 8 Kentucky vs. No. 9 Mississippi State, 11 a.m, SEC Network

Game 3: No. 5 Florida vs. Game 1 winner, about 1:30 p.m., SEC Network

Game 4: No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 10 Georgia, 6 p.m., SEC Network

Game 5: No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 11 South Carolina, about 8:30 p.m., SEC Network

Friday, quarterfinals

Game 6: No. 1 Alabama vs. Game 2 winner, 11 a.m., ESPN

Game 7: No. 4 Tennessee vs. Game 3 winner, about 1:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 8: No. 2 Arkansas vs. Game 4 winner, 6 p.m., SEC Network

Game 9: No. 3 LSU vs. Game 5 winner, about 8:30 p.m., SEC Network

Saturday, semifinals

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, noon, ESPN

Game 11: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, about 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, championship

Game 12: Game 10 winner vs. game 11 winner, noon, ESPN