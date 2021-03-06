Missouri can’t score late, stumbles at home against LSU 86-80 in regular-season finale

LSU’s Eric Gaines (right) dribbles around Missouri’s Drew Buggs during the game Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. AP

Not the way Missouri wanted to end the regular season.

The Tigers fought to get Saturday’s game against LSU tied with 90 seconds remaining but couldn’t hold on and fell 86-80.

A flagrant foul by LSU’s Mwani Wilkinson gave Mizzou an opportunity while trailing by four. Missouri took advantage with Xavier Pinson’s two free throws and a Mitchell Smith stickback to make it 80-80.

But Missouri was finished scoring. After Trendon Watford scored inside to give LSU a two-point lead, Pinson was indecisive on a free-throw-line jumper. It fell short, and Mizzou didn’t have another possession to tie the game or take the lead.

The outcome spoiled the day for five seniors, who were honored after the game. Missouri got 17 points from one of them, Dru Smith, and his three-pointer from the top gave Mizzou its final lead at 73-72.

Missouri had a difficult time guarding LSU’s Cameron Thomas, who scored many of his 29 points while closely guarded.

Mizzou will enter the SEC Tournament with records of 15-8 overall and 8-8 in the SEC. They’ll be the seventh seed in the upcoming SEC Tournament.

Missouri trailed by as many as 11 in the first half, but a comeback that brought the halftime score to 40-40 was led by a couple of non-starters.

Torrence Watson scored all nine of his first-half points in the final 6 minutes, 48 seconds and Drew Buggs had all seven of his in the final 5:56. It had had been a choppy first half for Mizzou after Kobe Brown and Dru Smith picked up their second fouls early.