Missouri Tigers men’s basketball vs. LSU Tigers: Prediction, time, TV, bet line

Mizzou guard Dru Smith (12) goes up for a layup against the Florida Gators at Exactech Arena in Gainesville on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Smith later won the game for the Tigers with a driving basket in the 72-70 victory. Mizzou Athletics

College basketball’s regular season closes for all most teams this weekend, and it’s been one of the most chaotic in the game’s history. The COVID-19 pandemic has limited fans, postponed or canceled games and changed the way teams travel among other changes.

But nobody’s complaining. A season was played with the conference and NCAA tournaments on the horizon. Still, leave it to Missouri guard Dru Smith, one of five seniors who will be honored after Saturday’s home game against LSU, to put some perspective on this crazy year.

“It’s been something we’ve all had to learn to navigate as it’s gone on, something we’ve all had to learn to make adjustments to,” Smith said. “It was difficult at times. It was difficult to not really know what was going to happen next. It was ever changing.

“It forced us to be quick to make adjustments, take a step back and understand we’re lucky to be playing basketball and take advantage of it when we get those chances.”

Oh, and Smith said he hasn’t spent much time watching film of himself hit the game-winner with a reverse layup against Florida on Tuesday.

“’I’ve watched it a couple of times and then I just decided to put it away,” Smith said. “We have to keep going.”

THE DETAILS

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia

TV: SEC Network

Betting line: Pick ‘em

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

PROJECTED LINEUPS

P No. Florida Ht. Yr. PPG G 24 Cameron Thomas 6-4 Fr. 22.3 F 2 Trendon Watford 6-9 So. 16.8 F 4 Darius Days 6-7 Jr. 12.1 G 1 Javonte Smart 6-4 Jr. 15.4 G 15 Aundre Hyatt 6-6 So. 3.6 P No. Missouri Ht. Yr. PPG F 23 Jeremiah Tilmon 6-10 Sr. 12.9 F 24 Kobe Brown 6-7 So. 7.6 G 13 Mark Smith 6-5 Sr. 10.1 G 1 Xavier Pinson 6-2 Jr. 14.0 G 12 Dru Smith 6-3 Sr. 14.0

About LSU (15-8, 10-6 SEC): The Tigers are coming off a victory over Vanderbilt but dropped games to Arkansas and Georgia in the previous week. They’ve clinched a double bye in next week’s SEC Tournament and will finish third or fourth. LSU has won five straight against Mizzou. Two years ago, LSU trailed by 14 with two minutes remaining and won in overtime. Cameron Thomas enters the game as the SEC’s scoring leader. He’s topped 20 points in nine straight games and has a season high of 32. Look for him to draw the defensive attention of Dru Smith.

About Missouri (15-7, 8-7 SEC): Five seniors will be honored in a postgame ceremony and Missouri bids for its first winning SEC record since Cuonzo Martin’s first team in 2017. Staying out of foul trouble will be key for Mizzou. Against Florida, Jeremiah Tilmon fouled out for only the second time this season and Kobe Brown lost several minutes in foul trouble..

Prediction: LSU is the SEC’s second leading scoring team (82.5) and Missouri averages 71.5 on defense. During Mizzou’s recent struggles, defense was an issue. But they forced 18 turnovers at Florida and Dru Smith finished with six steals. Missouri can put an exclamation point on the week and the regular season with victory.

Missouri 80-77